USA Hockey Select 16 Player Development Camp wraps up with All-Star Game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The USA Hockey Select 16 Player Development Camp wrapped up today at the Northtown Center with the All-Star game, with two WNY natives on the teams. Orchard Park’s Charlie Kinsman and Clarence’s Gavin McCarthy, both members of the Buffalo Jr. Sabres, were selected to play on the All-Star teams this morning.

Players selected from this weeklong camp will ultimately be representing Team USA in the 2021 Five Nations Tournament held in Switzerland in August.

First period action, Hunter Anderson flips it to Danny Nelson who pulls the goalie off, and Anderson is there to finish with a chip over the goalie’s shoulder for the goal. White Team takes a 2-0 lead.

A few minutes later, White in the offensive zone again, after a scrum on the boards, Nelson collects the puck and feeds it to Anderson for the one-timer to give White a 3-0 advantage.

On the other end of the ice, Blue Team trying to get something going. Bauer Berry shoots it, and Chris Pelosi tries to poke it in off the deflection but Zack Ferris covers it up in the crease.

A little while later, Blue finally finds the back of the net. Brian Nicholas with the solid puck handling, and he threads the needle for the first Blue goal of the game. It’s now 3-1.

With just two minutes left in the first, Cameron Briere (son of former Buffalo Sabre Danny Briere) falls as he’s bringing it down but Tanner Adams is there to poke it in for the score. White led 4-1 at the end of the first.

The All-Star game would end with a final score of 5-1.