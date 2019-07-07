USA repeats as World Cup champions, beating Netherlands 2-0

CBS News-The United States Women’s National team is celebrating victory as World Cup champions. After beating the Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday’s final, they hoisted the trophy for the second consecutive tournament.

The team will be welcomed home with a ticker tape parade down New York City’s “Canyon of Heroes” on Wednesday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

First lady Melania Trump tweeted a congratulatory message to the team.

Congratulations to 2019 Women’s World Cup Champions @TeamUSA! ⚽️🇺🇸— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 7, 2019

She made no mention of a possible White House visit for the team, which star player Megan Rapinoe previously vowed to boycott.

