Vantrease’s career-high day lifts Bulls over Miami (Ohio) 42-10

Buffalo Bulls quarterback Kyle Vantrease (7) looks to pass the ball against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the second half of an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in DeKalb, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The UB Bulls started off the 2020 season with a statement 49-30 win over Northern Illinois, and they kept that momentum rolling when the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks came to town for the Bulls home opener on Tuesday night.

The first quarter was all about defense, for both teams. After holding the RedHawks to a punt on the first drive of the game, UB went 40 yards down the field, but on a fourth and one run attempt by Jaret Patterson, Miami (Ohio) held the Bulls and the ball turned over on downs.

Right before the end of the first quarter, Miami in Buffalo territory, but the Bulls keep them out of the end zone. The RedHawks kick a field goal but it goes wide left, and the game is scoreless after the first quarter of play.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Bulls change the scoreboard first. UB takes it 74 yards in 14 plays, and star running back Jaret Patterson punches it in for the first score of the game. Bulls take a 7-0 lead with 9:20 left in the half.

UB’s defense picked up right where they left off from last week’s four turnover game! Senior Roy Baker picks off AJ Mayer, and the Bulls take over at the Miami 22-yard line.

Less than two minutes after they were in the end zone, UB finds themselves back in the blue paint when gunslinger Kyle Vantrease sends a picture perfect ball to Trevor Wilson for a 78-yard Bulls touchdown. UB leads 14-0 with 7:40 left in the half.

Miami (Ohio) responds on the next drive by taking it 43 yards in 1:45 to cut UB’s lead in half. Bulls still lead 14-7, and that’s where the score would stay at the half.

On UB’s first drive out of the half, the Bulls go 81 yards down the field, and in the red zone, Vantrease threads the needle to Jovany Ruiz who extends all the way to the one-yard line. The Bulls call on the Bull himself, Jaret Patterson, to punch it in for the score, and with that, Patterson becomes the fastest player in UB history to reach 3,000 career rushing yards! UB takes a 21-7 lead.

With just under 5:30 left in the third, the Bulls find themselves in the end zone again thanks to another beautiful pass from Vantrease to Zac Lefevbre for the score. UB takes a commanding 28-7 lead over Miami (Ohio), but they have no intention of taking the foot off the gas.

Right before the end of the quarter, Lefevbre goes up and over a defender to get the ball inside the ten yard line, and three plays later, Ruiz catches a five-yard pass and takes it in for the TD, it’s now 35-7.

While the third quarter was all UB, the fourth quarter starts with that same energy and intensity! Vantrease having a career night, he breaks his own personal long touchdown (set tonight) with an 82-yard bomb to Antonio Nunn who weaves his way through defenders over the goal line to make it 42-7.

The RedHawks would kick a field goal in the fourth to bring the score to 42-10, and that’s where the score would stay.

After beating Northern Illinois in week one and now Miami (Ohio) in week two, the Bulls have now knocked off the past two MAC champions.

Kyle Vantrease threw for a career high 353 yards and four touchdowns. Two Bulls receivers ended the night with over 100 yards. Antonio Nunn had five receptions for 137 yards, and Trevor Wilson finished the game with 103 yards on two catches.

The Bulls return to the road next week with another midweek game as they take on Bowling Green on Tuesday, November 17th.