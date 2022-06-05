CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WIVB) — Canisius College baseball has been playing at the University of Miami’s Mark Light Field this weekend for the Coral Gables Regional, and Miami University’s milkshake vendor is paying homage to the teams visiting the area with specialized shakes.

The vendor, Mark Light Shake, has long shown tribute to Miami’s opponents with its milkshakes. For the Coral Gables Regional, there are three shakes available — one for each visiting team.

One of those visiting teams is Canisius College, which has a chicken wing milkshake dedicated in its honor. Mark Light Shake tweeted a photo of the concoction Thursday and followed up with a video of how it’s made on Instagram.

The recipes for the shakes include:

Buffalo Wing (Canisius College) — vanilla ice cream, ranch/bleu cheese, hot sauce, chicken wing, celery and carrot garnish

(Canisius College) — vanilla ice cream, ranch/bleu cheese, hot sauce, chicken wing, celery and carrot garnish Arizona Prickly Pear (University of Arizona) — vanilla ice cream, margarita flavor, lime garnish

(University of Arizona) — vanilla ice cream, margarita flavor, lime garnish Hotty Toddy (Ole Miss) — vanilla ice cream, cinnamon, bourbon flavor, lemon garnish

Canisius lost to Miami on Saturday, despite having a three-run lead early on. The game was tied at 4 halfway through the seventh inning, but Miami took over, winning the game, 11-6. The Griffs run in the tournament came to an end Sunday afternoon with a 7-5 loss against Arizona.