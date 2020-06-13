Victor Olofsson bright piece to Sabres future

Buffalo Sabres right wing Victor Olofsson plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

While the Sabres haven’t given much of a reason to be optimistic for hockey in Buffalo in the near future, one bright piece to the puzzle of success has been rookie Victor Olofsson.



Olofsson is coming off a rookie year with 20 goals and 22 assists.”I felt like I had a great year and I learned a lot.” Olofsson said in a zoom interview with the media.

Olofsson’s performance on and off the ice has caught the attention of his coaches and teammates. Captain Jack Eichel had high remarks for his teammate. “His work ethic and dedication to hockey is what jumps out the most, he wants to be a good hockey player and he clearly takes care of himself. He’s constantly working on his shot and holding himself accountable, when you put all that together you are bound to lead to success.” said Eichel.

Sam Reinhart had specific comments on Olofsson’s shot “Everyone talks about his shot, in our opinion it’s top 5 in the league. I have no question on that maybe even the best release just from seeing it everyday.”

To add to the comfort factor, The Rochester Americans signed Victor’s brother Jesper Olofsson in mid-May.

“I’m looking forward to it, it will be exciting for both of us to be closer together.. How it played out, he wanted to come to North America and try it before it was too late. Rochester was one of the teams that wanted him and I loved my time in Rochester, it’s one of the better teams to play for in the American hockey league.” said Victor.

It’s yet to be known if Victor will get the shot to play alongside his brother but we do know Olofsson is expected to only get better and be a shining star for years to come in Buffalo.