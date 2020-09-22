Victor Olofsson named to NHL All-Rookie Team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The National Hockey League named Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson to the NHL 2019-20 All-Rookie Team on Monday.
Oloffson joins Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes, Colorado defenseman Cale Makar, Chicago forward Dominik Kubalik, and Montreal forward Nick Suzuki on the All-Rookie Team.
Olofsson made NHL history in his first season in the league by becoming the first player to score each of his first eight goals in a power play.
The Sabres 2014 seventh-round pick scored 20 goals in the 2019-20 season, and finished the season with 42 points.
He also led all rookies this season with his 11 power-play goals, and finished 11th overall in the entire NHL on power-play goals.
Olofsson is the Sabres second All-Rookie Team selection in as many years, following defenseman Rasmus Dahlin’s selection in ’18-19.
Olofsson is the first Buffalo forward to be nominated to the team since captain Jack Eichel in 2015-16.