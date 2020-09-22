Victor Olofsson named to NHL All-Rookie Team

Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson (68) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The National Hockey League named Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson to the NHL 2019-20 All-Rookie Team on Monday.

Oloffson joins Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes, Colorado defenseman Cale Makar, Chicago forward Dominik Kubalik, and Montreal forward Nick Suzuki on the All-Rookie Team.

Olofsson made NHL history in his first season in the league by becoming the first player to score each of his first eight goals in a power play.

The Sabres 2014 seventh-round pick scored 20 goals in the 2019-20 season, and finished the season with 42 points.

He also led all rookies this season with his 11 power-play goals, and finished 11th overall in the entire NHL on power-play goals.

Olofsson is the Sabres second All-Rookie Team selection in as many years, following defenseman Rasmus Dahlin’s selection in ’18-19.

Olofsson is the first Buffalo forward to be nominated to the team since captain Jack Eichel in 2015-16.