BUFFALO,N.Y. (WIVB) The post season accolades continued for the Buffalo Bandits Thursday when Goalie Matt Vinc was named the NLL goaltender of the year.

It’s nothing new for Vinc, having won the award in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2105 and 2018.

Vinc led the league in goals against average (10.02), was second in save percentage (.803). In addition his 14 wins led the league and set a Bandits franchise record.