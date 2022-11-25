ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills star pass rusher Von Miller has already been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the New England Patriots, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday.

Miller left during the second quarter of Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions and was taken to the locker room with a right knee injury, raising concerns that his season could be over.

However, the Bills did reportedly receive good news on Friday, as an Associated Press source said that Miller did not suffer a ligament tear, which includes a torn ACL, which would have kept Miller out for 9-12 months.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that Miller will have surgery on the knee, but it is unknown if it will be during or after the season.

“We’ll take it one week at a time. There will be more testing and whatnot that gets involved but I’ll just keep it at that for now,” McDermott said.

The Bills signed Miller to a six-year, $120 million deal last spring. He leads the team with eight sacks, which is also tied for 10th in the league. In Miller’s absence, defensive ends Boogie Basham and Shaq Lawson both played a season-high in snaps.

In addition, McDermott said that cornerback Christian Benford is week-to-week with an oblique injury that was suffered on Thursday. Meanwhile, defensive end Greg Rosseau (ankle), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), center Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (ankle) are all improving, but McDermott did not commit to whether they would play against the Patriots or not.

The Bills will visit the Patriots on Thursday, December 1, then will have 10 days off before hosting the New York Jets.