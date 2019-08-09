Wade highlights opener with electric TD run

Buffalo Bills’ Christian Wade, right, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Josh Allen, left, during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Running back Christian Wade provided the moment of the night in the preseason opener, taking his first carry in the NFL 65-yards for a touchdown in the Bills 24-16 win over the Colts Thursday night at New Era Field.

Wade, who was allocated to Buffalo as a part of the pathway program, played professional rugby in England before joining the Bills roster in the offseason.

The 28-year-old was then mobbed on the sideline by teammates as they celebrated his first score in the NFL.

As for the rest of the offense, Josh Allen finished 6-of-11 for 66 yards in less than a quarter of play in his first action of the preseason.

Backup Matt Barkley, outside of an errant snap from center Russell Bodine, provided a steady hand the rest of the first half as he helped guide the Bills on two scoring drives, which was highlighted by his eight yard TD toss to Cam Phillips in the back corner of the end zone to give Buffalo a 7-0 lead.

Following an interception from Dean Marlowe, the Bills would take full advance of the short field.

Barkley connected with Sinorise Perry for a quick 15-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage before the running back finished off the drive by jumping up and over the line on third-and-goal for his first touchdown with the Bills to open up a 14-0 lead.

Barkley wrapped up his first action of the preseason 9-of-14 for 126 yards.

Frank Gore, who head coach Sean McDermott said would get the start ahead of LeSean McCoy in week one of the preseason, ran twice for seven yards. He also had one catch for four yards.

McCoy will likely see action in Week 2 of the preseason against the Carolina Panthers.

Rookie running back Devin Singletary ran for 27 yards and had 21 yards receiving in his debut.

Former St. Joe’s standout and current third string quarterback Colts, Chad Kelly, raced in from 33-yards out mid-way through the fourth quarter to pull Indianapolis within 17-13.

UB quarterback Tyree Jackson completed just two of his 10 passes for 45 yards.