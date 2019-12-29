Wallace & Nsekhe injured in Week 17 loss to Jets

Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (39) is carted off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sam Darnold and the Jets did just enough against the Bills backups in the season finale to leave New Era Field with a 13-6 win on Sunday.



With the loss, the Bills finish the regular season with a 10-6 record and wrap up their best season since the 1999 campaign.



Josh Allen played two series and finished with five yards passing before giving way to backup Matt Barley, who led the Bills on a 10-play, 77 yard scoring drive that resulted in a 28-yard field goal from Stephen Hauschka in the third quarter.

Hauschka would add a 29-yard field goal to pull the Bills within 13-6 with a little less than a minute to play in the fourth quarter.

The Jets would recover the onside kick and run out the final 47 seconds.



As they head into the postseason, the health of corner back Levi Wallace and Ty Nsekhe will be something to watch.



Wallace intercepted Darnold on the Jets’ third series of the game and immediately fell to the turf with an ankle injury.



Nsekhe, who missed a month after suffering an ankle injury against Miami in Week 11, was carted off the field with the field with the same injury and did not return.