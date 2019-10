BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Even on the bye week, Bills quarterback Josh Allen couldn’t stay away from the field — but for a good reason.

Friday night, Allen surprised the Alden and Burgard football teams ahead of their game at Riverside Field.

Allen met with both teams in their locker room and took photos with players and coaches before doing the coin toss.

Last night was great for our kids. A moment they will never forget. @JoshAllenQB became a part of @Buffalo_Schools Burgard Bulldog family. “We got a @BuffaloBills starting QB in here, a future hall of famer! Shoutout to my dogs in the dog pound!” #Billsmafia #OneBuffalo #GoBills pic.twitter.com/k8bvjUOU2n — Aníbal Soler, Jr. (@AnibalSolerJr) October 12, 2019

What a surprise! @BuffaloBills QB @JoshAllenQB came out to @Buffalo_Schools @BPSathletics Burgard vs Alden Football game! He shared his journey and passion for the game. Such an amazing experience for our scholar athletes! Let’s go Buffalo!!! #OneBuffalo #BillsMafia #BPSrising pic.twitter.com/61nb8kGJ99 — Aníbal Soler, Jr. (@AnibalSolerJr) October 11, 2019

WE ARE OFF. Thank you ONCE AGAIN Josh Allen! @JoshAllenQB pic.twitter.com/0oNLto5zWu — AldenBulldogFootball (@AldenFootball) October 11, 2019

Burgard beat Alden 46-18.