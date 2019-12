BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills (9-3) will once again be in the national spotlight when they host the Ravens (10-2) Sunday afternoon at New Era Field.

From Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson’s dominance in the NFL, to preparing for a potent Baltimore offense, Sports Director Josh Reed and WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio breakdown the Week 14 matchup between the two squads.