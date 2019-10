Even after falling to 0-2 in the MAC, the University at Buffalo football team knows there's a whole lot of parity in the conference. The Bulls say there's still a whole lot to play for, and they don't feel a sense of added pressure as they gear up for the second half of the season.

"If you're 0-2 in conference play, I think we know we need to play well and find a way to get a win," said Bulls head coach Lance Leipold. "I don't think our players, and I know it's not through my messages or the assistants, think that we need to go out and do anything superhuman. That's not how it works. We keep going back to all the little things that we have to get better at and hopefully that'll payoff and get us a win."