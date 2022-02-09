Watch: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell holds Super Bowl press conference

LOS ANGELES (WIVB) – NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will hold his annual pre-Super Bowl press conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch it live in the video player above.
Goodell will likely be asked about a number of issues, including the bombshell racial discrimination lawsuit filed by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, ongoing investigations and scrutiny of the culture inside the Washington organization, the league’s overtime rules, and potentially a new stadium in Western New York.
