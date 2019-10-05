WATCH: Sabres begin 50th anniversary celebration in style

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ahead of Saturday night’s home opener against the New Jersey Devils, the Buffalo Sabres kicked off their 50th anniversary celebration in style at KeyBank Center.

Honoring their history, the Blue & Gold set out celebratory t-shirts for fans.

And, as they officially began the night’s opening ceremony, which was presented by the long-time voice of the Sabres, Rick Jeanneret, Sabretooth rappelled from the rafters — getting fans on their feet and setting the tone for the night.

Jeanneret, who has been calling games for 49 of the team’s 50 seasons, earned the loudest cheers and a standing ovation as he took the mic at center ice.

“Now you know why I love my job,” he told to the capacity crowd.

Following his opening remarks, the Blue & Gold honored their history and introduced 50 season ticket holders along with 15 former captains.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss