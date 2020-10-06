“We feel like we’re past the preseason” Bills Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier says

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (90) celebrates after recovering a fumble by the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time this season, the Buffalo defense played a complete game of football on Sunday in a 30-23 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.

It was a performance that was a long time coming for the typically stout defense this season, and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier says there’s a reason his defense finally looked that good.

“There are certain things you just can’t duplicate in practice, to really learn how guys are going to handle game situations until you put them in those situations,”Bills defense coordinator Leslie Frazier said to reporters on Zoom. “We were going through that earlier and talking through it last week, we said okay, we feel like we’re past the preseason now after the third game, now we can start honing in on what our identity was going to be.”

“There’s still a little bit of a learning curve with our guys, probably throughout the league under the circumstances that we came into the regular season with, but everybody is going through the same thing.”

Another thing we hadn’t seen in the Bills defense for the first three games of the season was big time turnovers and momentum shifting plays.

With two forced fumbles and big fourth down conversions in the second half alone, the Buffalo defense finally got to experience the momentum shifted in their direction on Sunday.

“That’s what it takes sometimes, it only takes maybe one play. Sometimes one play can turn the momentum of the game. Ed’s fourth down tackle that was a stop for us to create, what really becomes a turnover for us when you stop a team on fourth down, that was huge,” Frazier said.

“It really energized the entire defense and the entire sideline. Sometime it takes that, just one play, to energize everybody.”