Weather ends Will North vs Will East baseball game early

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The top teams in Class AA and Class A1 met on the diamond on Monday afternoon for a battle of the Williamsville’s, with East hosting North.

Top of the first, Parker Murray with a rip to left field to score Noah Pohrte and give the Spartans the early 1-0 lead.

Next batter up, Kyle Finn smacks a chopper to the infield but the second baseman can’t get a hand on it. Connor Hoehman comes home, it’s now 2-0.

Will East gets going on defense shortly after. Andrew Damiani bounces a grounder to Charles Maclay who then sets up the 1-6-3 double play to clear two runners on base.

But next batter, Oscar Ehmann is safe at first after the overthrow of the bag. Murray scores, Will North leads 3-0.

Due to weather, this game was called in the bottom of the 6th with Will North up 5-3. The Spartans wrap up the regular season this week with their final two games on Wednesday and Thursday, the Flames have three more games until they end the regular season on Friday.