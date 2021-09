ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Week one in the NFL is finally upon us!

The Bills host the Steelers in the season opener and finally we get to see some of the new faces on this team get a chance to play in a game that counts, like rookie defensive end Greg Rousseau.

News 4’s Heather Prusak caught up with Rousseau ahead of the game in this week’s five questions segment on Buffalo Kickoff Live where we get to know players not only a little more on the field but off the field as well.