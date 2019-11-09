Welch’s double-double not enough in loss to Vermont

St. Bonaventure’s Dominick Welch (1) celebrates after making a 3-point basket as Rhode Island’s Jeff Dowtin (11) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 men’s tournament Saturday, March 16, 2019, in New York. St. Bonaventure won 68-51. (AP Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Former Cheektowaga star Dominick Welch collected his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough in a 61-59 loss for St. Bonaventure on Friday.

The Bonnies are now 0-2. They also lost to Ohio at home on Tuesday.

Kyle Lofton led the way for Bona with 14 points, however he was just 1-for-6 from beyond the arc. Welch connected on just two of his eight 3-point shots.

As a team the Bonnies struggled from distance, going 4-for-27. Vermont fared no better, finishing the game 3-for-20 on their 3-pointer attempts.

St. Bonaventure will have three days off before returning to the court to battle Siena Tuesday, Nov. 12 in Albany.