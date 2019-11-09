Welch’s double-double not enough in loss to Vermont

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Former Cheektowaga star Dominick Welch collected his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough in a 61-59 loss for St. Bonaventure on Friday.
The Bonnies are now 0-2. They also lost to Ohio at home on Tuesday.
Kyle Lofton led the way for Bona with 14 points, however he was just 1-for-6 from beyond the arc. Welch connected on just two of his eight 3-point shots.
As a team the Bonnies struggled from distance, going 4-for-27. Vermont fared no better, finishing the game 3-for-20 on their 3-pointer attempts.
St. Bonaventure will have three days off before returning to the court to battle Siena Tuesday, Nov. 12 in Albany.