Welcome Home: Bisons Crush Rochester in “home opener”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s been nearly 2 years to the day since the Bisons played a game at Sahlen Field. August 29, 2019 was the last time they graced the grounds here in downtown Buffalo so Tuesday, even though the season was more than half over it was almost like the first game of 2021.

“It’s very hectic and a lot of stuff going on so it does feel like that way, kind of getting acclimated to a new place,” manager Casey Candaele said before the game. “Came in yesterday to the clubhouse, it was a little different than when I was here obviously and the players were excited about getting into a new much bigger place. It was good to see. Hopefully it invigorates them for the rest of the year.”

It invigorated them on Tuesday night. The Bisons put up 11 runs in their shutout victory over the Rochester Redwings. Logan Warmoth’s three-run home run in the 4th broke things open. The Bisons were up 2-0, then with two men on, Warmoth sent it over the left-center field wall. Warmoth showed his excitement after the game when asked about the team’s return to Buffalo.

“When you asked that I got the chills just thinking about it,” Warmoth said. “I think the majority of the team came in on the off day on Monday just to check it out to see and that never happens on a Monday. You get an off day in August, you are not coming to the field, but everyone was so excited and it was amazing tonight.”

Warmoth finished the night three-for-four with the three RBI from the homer and two runs scored.

The Bisons jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, then saw that lead balloon to 5-0 on Warmoth’s homer. It was part of a four-run fourth inning. From there the Bisons scored five in the final five innings, including another four spot in the seventh inning.

Buffalo moves to 50-32 on the season and they face the Redwings again Wednesday at 7:05.