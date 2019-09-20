West Seneca West runs away with 41-6 victory over Will East

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Let’s head over to West Seneca where the Indians hosted Williamsville East in some Thursday night action.

Indians led 7-0 at the end of the first, and opened up the second looking to add to that. Isaiah Simmons shakes a tackle as he takes the hand off, but he heads to the right to pick up a first down and bring West to first and goal.

It doesn’t take long to get over the goal line again, Liam Scheuer on the quarterback keep, he takes that to the corner of the end zone for the touchdown to bring West Seneca West up 14-0.

Will East on the offensive now, Austin D’Amico under pressure and he’s brought down by Trevor Stoddard for a big loss!

Flames go three and out, so the Indians are back on the move. Low snap to Scheuer but he recovers well and turns up the heat! He adds a couple spin moves and jukes and it takes almost the entire East defense to bring him down!

The Indians capitalize on that field position a few plays later, Simmons goes up the middle and punches it in for the score. West Seneca West takes a 21-0 lead.

West Seneca West runs away with it in the second half to defeat Will East 41-6.