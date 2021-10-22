West Seneca West tops West Seneca East 21-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was rivalry weekend for the final week of the regular season, and on Friday night, West Seneca West and West Seneca East battled it out on the field.

With a 21-0 lead at the half, West opened up the third quarter hot. Isaiah Simmons takes the pitch, heads to the left, and then launches it down the field to Tevin Mobley. The Trojans defense gets a hand on the ball to force a fumble but Mobley recovers it.

A few plays later, Lucas Freeland keeps it himself but again the East defense bats out the ball and this time the Trojans come out with the takeaway.

But on the next East drive, Andrew Deptula rolls out and tosses a perfect spiral but Alexsei Santiago jumps up and snags the interception.

On the very next play, Freeland goes up the middle and the ball comes out again for another turnover.

Both defenses stood their ground in the second half to keep their opponent out of the end zone. West Seneca West comes out with the 21-0 victory over West Seneca East.