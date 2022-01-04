Westfield cruises past Burgard in 75-50 win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Westfield Wolverines traveled to take on the Burgard Bulldogs in a Tuesday night tilt.

Westfield got off to a hot start when Darien Swanson slings it to Carson Swanson who drains the three from the wing. It’s 3-0 right out of the gate.

But a few minutes later, KiShawn Bibbes gets it in the paint and bullies his way up and in for the basket to tie the game up at six a piece.

The Wolverines go on a run from there. A minute later, Swanson tosses it to Ethan Weingart who banks the layup. Westfield leads 11-6.

Late in the first, after some defensive rebounding on the part of the Wolverines, Weingart gets it and drops the bucket from the free throw line. It’s now 17-6.

Westfield led Burgard 20-8 after the first, and went on to outscore Burgard in every quarter to win 75-50.