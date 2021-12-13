What happened on final touchdown play?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Even after the second-half comeback, the turnaround performance by the defense, and the calls (or no calls) by the referees that had fans scratching their heads, it all came down to one simple play. The game-winning touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Breshad Perriman where Brady connected with his receiver, who then took it to the endzone for the 58-yard score.

So, what exactly happened?

Looking closely at the play, it appeared that linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was the only one that could catch the faster Perriman. There were no defenders on the right side of the field, so it was a simple touchdown run. The question is, how?

Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier spoke to the media Monday afternoon and said it was simple execution by the Buccaneers that led to the TD. He said they were in man coverage, and the receiver got open partially because of the play design.

“We had people on people and the whole design is to cause someone to lose their coverage and that’s what happened to us,” Frazier said. “They executed better than we did in that situation.”

Edmunds made no excuses after the game on Sunday night. He said he had to be better with his eyes in situations like that, and he knows what to fix to avoid a similar occurrence in the future.

“Just putting myself in a better position to make a play on the ball,” Edmunds said. “It’s kind of hard, a lot of things were going on as far as exactly what happened. I didn’t even look at the replay of it but obviously just wasn’t in the right position to make a play, but they made more plays than us.”

Edmunds also echoed Frazier’s belief that execution was the main reason that play worked for Tampa.

“Based off the result it doesn’t look like we were in the right place but like I said man it’s just execution,” Edmunds said. “In critical times of the game not executing at a high-level, I mean that’s what we preach about weekend and week out and that’s what we have to get fixed and in order to win these close ball games in those critical times we’ve got to execute better.”

The Bills drop to 7-6 and play the Carolina Panthers next on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.