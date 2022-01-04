Which NFL teams have the saddest fans?

The NFL logo is seen on a football packaging in Los Angeles on August 24, 2020. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Do you ever cry when your team loses a game? What about loses the Super Bowl? A new report by Lineups shows the saddest and most miserable fans in the NFL.

The report surveyed 2,008 NFL fans across the country in November 2021 and asked them whether they’ve ever become emotionally upset while watching an NFL game.

The survey found that Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers fans are the most likely to cry over their team.

The Top 10 fans most likely to cry are:

Dallas Cowboys New England Patriots Green Bay Packers Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers Cleveland Browns Detroit Lions New York Jets Chicago Bears Kansas City Chiefs

But why do fans cry over their favorite team losing? Not all of the reasons are sad.

49% cry because they lost a game

36% cry because they won the Super Bowl

35% cry because they lost the Super Bowl

27% cry because they won an important game

17% cry because their favorite player left the team

15% cry because they lost against a rival

15% cry because they were watching the game while drunk

12% cry because their favorite player was injured

Also, 42% of fans admit to turning off a game because they were too sad. About 1 in 3 fans posted about their sadness on social media.

Which fans are the truly unhappiest?

Losing seems to be a source of misery with the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets taking the top spots. The survey also reported that 79% say it’s okay to cry over a team.

To view the full report, you can view the Lineups website.