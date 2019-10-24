White’s film study provides competitive edge on the field

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White, right, celebrates his interception at the goal line in the second half of an NFL football game Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White continues to prove he was worthy of being a first round pick by Sean McDermott in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Sunday, White put on a master class of being a shutdown corner, picking off Miami’s Ryan Fitzpatrick late in the third quarter to help the Bills rally to a 31-21 win.

“I was happy with the result of the play,” said White, who also forced a critical fumble in the fourth quarter and was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. “That’s the only thing you’ll be happy with when guys throw your way. You pretty much want to defend the ball and make a play for your team.”

“He’s playing at a high level. You know, it’s week-to-week, but he seems to continue to grow,” McDermott told reporters on Wednesday. “I think it’s really a result of his habits during the week and what he learned from his first two seasons as well as, he’s using that, and applying that every week.”

One of those habits: film study — and a lot of it.

“People just don’t know how much effort and time I put into this, into my game, into my craft, into my film study” he said. “I’m up all night. I kind of sacrifice being a dad during the year, during the football season, to be a football player so I can make the plays for the team and for the fans because that’s what I know is so important right now.

“Once the season is over, I kick into full ‘Dad mode.’ But, right now my girl does everything right now because she knows how serious I am about craft and how serious I am about trying to be the best player I can be for my team.

“I go in my basement and watch film for hours and hours just trying to get tells on a team.”

And, the route that Miami’s Isaiah Ford ran toward the pylon, is one the cornerback is very familiar.

As White explained, he’s been beaten on the same route by his teammate, John Brown in practice, and even in college by former LSU stars Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. That familiarity allowed him to fall back on his film study and instincts to make a game-changing play.

“He’s a competitor,” safety Jordan Poyer said. “He hates having balls caught on him. 5-yard hitch, 10-yard hitch, he hates having ball caught on him. Competes extremely hard, practices extremely hard, very smart and understands his role on defense. A guy like that on the outside, that’s huge for your team.”

That competitive spirit was cultivated at a young age for White, who grew up wanting to play ping pong and shoot pool.

“I didn’t really want to (play sports) but I wanted to be around my older brother and my cousins so those guys used to be beat up on me all the time and it just made me tough.

“If I’m out at practice and a guy completes a 2-yard pass on me, I’m pissed. I’m a competitor. I want to win each and every rep and take it so serious that my attitude will be bad at times because I want to win each and every rep. That’s not realistic, but that’s the bar I set for myself.”