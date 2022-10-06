HENDERSON, Nev. (WIVB) — A basketball player from French Guiana has taken the sports world by storm because of his unique name.

Steeve Ho You Fat, a forward for the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 team of France, recently gained recognition during the Metropolitans 92’s international exhibition series against the G League Ignite. Not for his play, however, as many people took note of Ho You Fat’s last name.

“Was waiting for America to discover him tonight,” NBA columnist John Hollinger of The Athletic tweeted on Tuesday. “Like, nobody even realizes he spells Steve with two Es until the tenth time they see him play.”

The series began on Tuesday, with Metropolitans 92’s Victor Wembanyama and the Ignite’s Scoot Henderson being the focus, as the NBA’s top-2 prospects for the 2023 draft. But Ho You Fat gained just as much notoriety, if not more, just for suiting up.

In the first outing, the Ignite emerged victorious, 122-115. In Thursday’s contest, the Metropolitans struck back with a 112-106 win. But if you ask the Ignite’s Shareef O’Neal, he may say he got an even bigger win Thursday night.

O’Neal, son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, did a jersey swap with Ho You Fat following the Ignite’s exhibition loss Thursday.

“I saw him after the game, you know — we planned it before to do a jersey swap — I gave him my jersey and then I got the Steeve jersey,” O’Neal said with a laugh during a press conference. “I just asked and, you know, he gave it to me. I got the one-of-one that everybody’s looking for. I’m going to keep this.”

According to draft analyst Krysten Peek, O’Neal later joked, “$3 billion on ebay,” as he left the room.

Comedian Kevin Hart reacted to a clip of the game on SportsCenter, and Ho You Fat responded.

“Kevin Hart, I heard you like my last name, so if you come tomorrow to the game, I’ll give you my jersey,” he said.

Ho You Fat netted 3-of-4 shots, for 6 points on Tuesday, with a rebound and a block in 17 minutes played. Thursday, he went 1-of-1 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line for 4 points total. He also contributed a rebound and a steal in 13 minutes played.

Wembanyama put up 37 points, with 5 blocks, shooting 7-of-11 from 3-point range on Tuesday and followed that up with 36 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 blocks on Thursday. The 6-foot-2 Henderson scored 28 points, with 5 rebounds and 9 assists in Tuesday’s matchup, and left Thursday’s game early after colliding with the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama.

Ho You Fat acknowledged his recognition, thanks to the success of Wembanyama, in a recent interview with the French basketball site BeBasket.

“I tried on my own to live this dream, I did not succeed,” Ho You Fat said. “At 34, I realize my dreams thanks to my 18-year-old teammate, I am very grateful to him!”