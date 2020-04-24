Who will the Bills target?

FILE – In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Beane made a bold move in the offseason by giving up four draft picks _ including the 22nd overall _ to acquire Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills are left with seven picks over the final six rounds, starting with No. 54. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 1st round of the draft is in the books but there’s still plenty of talent left on the board.

With no glaring holes, Brandon Beane and the Bills are sitting in a good spot to take the best player available with the 22nd pick in the 2nd round.

There are several talented running backs to pick from. Georgia’s D’Andre Swift, Wisconsin’s Jonathon Taylor and Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins would look nice paired up with Devin Singletary.

Prior to the Stefon Diggs trade, a lot of draft experts thought the Bills would go after Tee Higgins in the 1st round. The Clemson wide out is still there if Beane wants to give Josh Allen another weapon. Colorado’s Laviska Shenault is another receiver that was linked to the Bills, he’s also available.

There’s a pair of cornerbacks who could come in and compete for the starting job across from Tre’Davious White, including fellow LSU Tiger Kristian Fulton. Stefon Diggs brother, Trevon Diggs from Alabama is also still on the board.

If Sean McDermott wants to add players to the front 7, I believe TCU’s Ross Blacklock is the most dynamic interior defensive lineman in the draft. At the scouting combine one team called Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun “the toy”, that sounds like the type of player who a defensive-minded head coach would be interested in.

Day 2 of the draft begins at 7:00 PM.