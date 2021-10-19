Why losing before the bye week is good for Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It sounds like it makes no sense. Why on Earth would a loss “help” a team, especially one that’s got its sights set on home field advantage in the AFC? Every game, especially those against the top teams in the conference like Tennessee and Kansas City, is crucial to the Bills getting home playoff games in December.

Bills fans shouldn’t be “celebrating” a loss by any means. Be mad about it. Cry about it, debate the 4th down call, yell about officiating or whatever you want, but there’s also a way to view this as a positive, if recent history is any indication.

Last season, the Bills suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Arizona Cardinals just before the bye week. Dubbed the “Hail Murray,” Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray found DeAndre Hopkins in the endzone on the final play from scrimmage to give Arizona the win over the Bills as Buffalo headed into its week off.

The Bills went on a tear after their return, winning six straight games to close out the regular season and then back-to-back playoff games.

This situation sets up in a similar fashion. They lost in a heartbreaker to the Titans, and now they’re heading into the bye week. Sure, they have 11 games left to play when they get back, not six, and they’re bound to lose one or two along the way, but their schedule favors them to go on another major run and potentially peak at playoff time.

FIve of their next six games are against teams currently with a losing record, and the team with the winning record, New Orleans, is 3-2. So a loss like this could galvanize the team like it did a year ago, and they could very well come back and rattle off six straight wins to climb to a 10-2 record.

On top of that, look at what their first loss of the season did for them. They looked sluggish all game against the Steelers, then rebounded to win four straight, and none of those wins were close. Their slimmest margin of victory was the 18-point win over Kansas City. You remember Kansas City right? That team that played in the Super Bowl the last two seasons?

No one is pressing the panic button on the season after this loss like they did in week one, and fans know this is just a speed bump for a team that is still very much considered one of the best in the conference. Now with a week to digest a tough loss, they can come back with even more juice as they tackle the remainder of the season.