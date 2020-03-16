Wildcat men and women reflect on seasons cut short

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the span of four days, the Daemen men’s and women’s basketball teams experienced some of the highest highs, and also some of the lowest lows.

After two fantastic seasons, both teams qualified for the Division II NCAA Tournament, the men for the second straight year, and the women for the first time in program history.

But both seasons were cut short on Thursday with the NCAA’s decision to cancel March Madness and all spring sports.

“You know, you just do what you have to do,” Daemen women’s head coach Jenepher Banker said. “The biggest thing is to get the players safe and home with their families, and that’s what we’ve tried to do. Then as everything else falls, which I don’t know if any of us still really know the ramifications of any of it, we’ll take it one step at a time based on the information we receive.”

“I’ve always said that in the department store of life, we work in the toy section,” Daemen men’s head coach Mike MacDonald said. “We have to remember our place in society, and with everything going on in the world right now, basketball and Daemen basketball is a small portion of it.”

“To our guys who spent all year working to try and get to the NCAA Tournament, and you make the tournament, then to not be able to go and actually play a game, it’s tough. But again, big picture, there are other things going on in the world.”

Even though their tournament berths were canceled, both the Daemen men and women have fond memories to look back on from this season.

“I have to listen to my own advice and look back through not just how it ended, but to look back through the whole journey,” MacDonald said. “Starting in mid-October when we started practice, to going to play UB, going to play at Syracuse, going out to Kansas City to play the number one team in the country, having just so many great experiences along the way with a team of guys who’d been together for a while, and I had the privilege and honor to coach.”

“These guys will be in my life forever, and that’s really what I’m going to look back on. How lucky I was to be able to coach this team.”

“I mean, still a great season. We accomplished a lot, great group of people. I told them we’ll always be connected by this circumstance, because we’ll always remember where we all were, together in New York City, waiting to play when all of this hit the fan,” Banker said. “We’ll always be connected forever. I guess I’m thankful we were able to play our regular season and our conference championship, some of the spring sports aren’t even getting that chance, so we were lucky from that standpoint.”

“We’ll always have great memories, and we’ll always be connected by this circumstance.”

The men finish with a 24-8 record, while the women finish with a 23-5 record and the program’s first ECC Conference Championship title.