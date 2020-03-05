Wildcats on track to play best ball in March

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I think tomorrow we’ll put on a show, and we’ll show people that Daemen basketball is a serious team and we’re ready for March,” Daemen senior Joey Wallace said.

That was the energy the Daemen men’s basketball team took into Wednesday’s first round ECC Tournament playoff game. With the incentive of showing people the Wildcats are ready for March, they left little to no doubt with their 90-76 victory over Queens College.

“I think every game has helped us, even the first game against the number one team in the nation, it all comes down to this,” Daemen redshirt junior Andrew Sischo said. “Everyone wants to play in March, and we hope to get past this tournament and move on. Not really setting our goals to this weekend, we hope to keep playing.”

“It helps, everything helps. Just being able to practice every day and continue this journey with these guys.”

“We had a good wake up call on Sunday, but going further that’s going to help us going further in the ECC Tournament,” Wallace said. “We’re just trying to make history and win the first ECC Tournament at Daemen, so I think we’re ready, I think we’re playing great basketball so we’re really coming together.”

Daemen has put together another fantastic season this year. After battling through some big time wins, and tough losses like the regular series finale loss that gave them a three seed instead of an automatic bye to the ECC semifinals, the Wildcats have continued to come together as a team.

“I think definitely seeing everybody grow, we’ve had great contributions, Kyle Harris started out great for us, Taj has now picked up and he’s really helped us last weekend,” Sischo said. “So just being able to see guys improve and see guys go out there and excel and do what they do, and just be able to help us win.”

“It’s anything to help the team win right now.”

All season long, the Wildcats have talked about the need to play their best ball when it really counts. Now that it’s March, and the chance to play in the NCAA Tournament is just two wins away, playing their best ball is more important than ever.

“I think the best ball is something that you can never really define. I think everybody always says that you can get better,” Sischo said.

“There’s places to improve, just knowing what you have to improve on and trying to work on that and get better, it makes teams better in March.”

Daemen will play St. Thomas Acquinas in the ECC Tournament semifinal game on Saturday in Washington D.C. Tipoff is set for 7 pm.