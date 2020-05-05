Will Bass Boot Hauschka?

Georgia Southern’s Tyler Bass (16) celebrates after kicking a field goal to defeat South Alabama during the second overtime of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. Georgia Southern won 20-17. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills surprised a lot of people when they selected a kicker in the draft.

Veteran Stephen Hauschka struggled early on last season but finished the year by connecting on 18 of 19 field goals, including 4-for-4 in the Wild Card game.

The Bills are built to win now.

Would they be willing to boot a veteran kicker and roll the dice on the unknown?

You probably didn’t watch many Georgia Southern games last season(not many people did) but you may have seen Tyler Bass’s big leg on Twitter, crushing 50 yard field goals without taking a step and blasting 65 yarders with just one-step.

Been a minute… Hit 2 new PRs today:



• 50 yard no-step



• 60 yard one-step pic.twitter.com/wr9XBukgIx — Tyler Bass (@tbass_xvi) December 4, 2018

That power caught the eye of Brandon Beane at the Senior Bowl.

“Really did a nice job with his leg,” Bills GM Brandon Beane said. “I was there all week because I stay for the BLESTO meeting so really you saw his leg strength. Live leg was banging some long field goals.”

Bass was a college walk-on at Georgia Southern and waited for his chance behind the starter and current kicker for the Atlanta Falcons Younghoe Hoo.

Early on, Bass used that strong leg to become the team’s kickoff specialist.

“I really prided myself on that, some take that play off but for me, I pride myself off that, I pride myself off kicking it in the endzone, and making sure they don’t return it,” Bass said.

With veteran Stephen Hauschka still on the roster, drafting a kicker in the 6th round raised some eyebrows.

“Last year Stephen wasn’t able to kick the 55 plus balls as much. But, we were happy with Stephen’s accuracy at 50 and in,” Beane said.

There’s an interesting kicking competition brewing in Buffalo.