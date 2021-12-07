Will East boys basketball edges out Clarence 68-67 in thriller

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Williamsville East boys basketball traveled to Clarence in front of rowdy student sections in the Red Devils’ season opener on Tuesday night.

Early in the first, Jacob Metzger goes over the top to Garrett White who banks the layup off the boards to cut into the Flames lead, 6-4.

A few minutes later, Max Schneider bounces it to Shaun Kolnacki who sinks the short floater. Will East takes a 14-8 lead.

But seconds later on the other end of the court, Sean Gilmartin sends it up and Grayson Wright is there to slam the alley-oop home! It’s now 14-10.

And the Red Devils keep rolling from there! Garrett White pops it to Wright for the layup to give Clarence their first lead of the game, 15-14.

In the final seconds of the first, Will East steals the offensive rebound and gets it to Schneider who drains the three. Flames led 20-18 at the end of the quarter.

Second quarter action now, Schneider bounces it to David Campbell who nails the shot from the corner to give Will East the 34-23 lead.

Just under three minutes left in the half, Flames get the rebound and send it down the court to Dorian Facen for the one handed jam! It’s now 38-31.

Final seconds of the second, Scott Raymond drains a three from the corner. Will East led 41-37 at the half.

This one would be a thriller all the way down to the end but Will East came away with the 68-67 win over Clarence.