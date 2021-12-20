Will East boys basketball outlasts Will South 83-58

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The undefeated Will South Billies traveled to take on 3-2 Will East on Monday evening.

The Flames with a big lead at the half and extend it even more to open up the third when Max Schneider gets it at the top of the key and knocks down the step-back three. It’s now 49-22.

A few minutes later, Dorian Facen goes up for the layup, snags his own rebound and gets the put-back basket to give Will East the 57-25 advantage.

On the other end of the floor, Niccolo DiGiulio drives in the paint and finishes with a layup off the boards. Billies trail 61-29.

Just over a minute left in the third, Schneider slings it to Jake Notaro who banks the three from the top of the arc to give the Flames the 69-35 lead.

Will East continues the domination in the final quarter of the game to top Will South 83-58 and hand the Billies their first loss of the season.