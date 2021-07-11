Will East catcher Joe Mack drafted 31st overall by Miami Marlins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A boyhood dream came true for Joe Mack on Sunday night. The Will East catcher was taken 31st overall in the MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins. He was the third catcher taken off the board. The 31st overall pick was part of the “Competitive Balance Round” which still counts as a first-round selection.

Mack had a lot of eyes on him coming into the 2021 season. He was already a projected first-rounder and was able to keep that hype going. With a later start to the baseball season, more scouts came to see Mack play, and he was still projected to go in the opening round.

Several scouting reports list Mack as an athletic kid that can hit well. Will East coach Chris Gruarin said whichever team drafts Joe is getting a five-tool player.

“He can hit for power, he can hit for average,” Gruarin said. “He’s obviously got a rocket of an arm and he runs very well.”

Mack becomes the first Western New York native to be taken in the opening round since Matt Winters of Williamsville High School in 1978.