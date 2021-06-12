Will East girls lax trounces Will North

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Williamsville East Flames hosted Williamsville North on the turf on Saturday afternoon for a conference matchup game.

Early on, Helene Olsen feeds it to Vanessa Willick who splits the defenders for the first Flames goal of the game, it’s now 1-0.

Just 13 seconds later, Ellie Schau wins the faceoff and Courtney Maclay brings it down, shoots, then scoops up her rebound and finishes with a goal over her back shoulder to give Will East the 2-0 lead!

Off the free position, Willick gets it to Maclay who sends it over the goalies shoulder for the score. East jumps out to 3-0.

A few minutes later, Schau brings it over midfield and feeds it to Vivian Rung who banks the quick stick goal to make it 4-0.

Will East finishes with a massive 19-4 victory over North. The Flames move to 9-1-1 on the season, the Spartans drop to 5-6-1.