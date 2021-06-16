Will East softball cruises to 14-1 win over Starpoint

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Will East Flames took the diamond for the final A2 game of the regular season as Starpoint came to town on Wednesday afternoon.

Tied at one a piece in the bottom of the third, Melissa Smith smacks one out to left field for an RBI sac fly as Abbie Stellrecht tags up and comes home. Will East leads 2-1.

A few batters later, Elise Elwood rips a grounder to centerfield. Two Flames round the bases and score to give Will East the 4-1 advantage.

The hits keep on coming for the Flames in the third! Kiersten Smith slips one into left to score two more runs, it’s now 6-1.

Next batter up, Emily Wendt crushes a hit into left that gets all the way to the fence to bring Smith home, but Wendt turns on the jets and makes it all the way to home plate for an inside the park homer! Will East up 8-1.

The Flames would keep the runs coming to top Starpoint 14-1 in the Spartans’ regular season finale. Will East rounds out the regular season on Thursday when they host Williamsville North.