Will East softball shuts out Amherst 11-0

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Williamsville East returned home for the first time since their 2019 Class A softball state championship as they hosted Amherst in the Flames’ home opener on Monday afternoon.

Scoreless until the bottom of the third. Brielle Wark sends it to shallow center field to score Kiersten Smith and give the Flames a 1-0 lead.

Bottom of the fourth now, Melissa Smith gets all of that ball and blasts it over the centerfield fence for a three-run home run. Will East now leads 4-0.

Moving onto the bottom of the fifth, after a wild pitch, Ella Wesolowski steals home to make it 5-0. Shelby Moorhouse slides home for the score following a fielding error by the catcher. Flames take a 6-0 lead.

On the very next pitch, Regan Zuchlewski sneaks one down the right field line to score Melissa Smith. It’s now 7-0.

Top of the sixth, with runners on base for Amherst, Summer Clark strikes Mya Hurley out swinging to end the inning. Clark would finish with 11 strikeouts on the day.

Bottom of the frame, Wesolowski absolutely crushes that ball to left field. Smith scores on the double, Will East takes an 8-0 lead.

Next batter up, Clark with a rip of her own out to left for a stand up double. Weslowski trades places with her to make it a 10-0 game.

Melissa Smith back at bat, and this time she blasts a shot to right field that bounces off the fielders glove for a double to score Moorhouse.

That would be the final run of the game as the Flames shut out Amherst 11-0.