Will East survives early trouble in 11-4 win over Will South

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a Williamsville vs Williamsville afternoon as East hosted South on the baseball diamond on Saturday afternoon.

Top of the second, the Billies smack a single into centerfield to bring a run home, it’s now 2-1 Will South.

Next batter, Joe Mack can’t get a handle on the pitch and another run comes home on the passed ball to give the Billies the 3-1 lead.

Bottom of the third now, Aidan Wojciechowski scores thanks to a passed ball by the Flames, Will East closing the gap now 4-2.

A few batters later, Cooper Rossano rips a shot into deep centerfield. Mack and Michael Stellrecht come home to tie the game up at four a piece.

The Flames would not give up another run for the rest of the game and turns up the heat on offense to top the Billies 11-4.