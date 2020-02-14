Will North blanks St. Joe’s 1-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was senior night for the St. Joe’s Marauders in their regular season finale, but longtime rival Will North came ready to avenge their loss earlier this year.

First period, Spartans in the offensive zone, Sam Gattuso with back to back shots off Joe Fronczak’s pads, but the Marauders defense bails Fronczak out and sends the puck out of the crease.

North determined to find the back of the net early on, Jacob Penatrante centers it and AJ Ferenczy tries to tap it in, but again Fronczak is there for the stop. It’s 0-0 after the first period.

Second period action now, Donald Tiburzi on the breakaway, he gets it to Benjamin Cichowski who shoots, but Henry Braun blocks it. Braun finished the game with a perfect 29 saves.

20 seconds left in the period, from the face off North sends it out, and Joshua Okulewicz with the slap shot drills it to the top shelf for the goal!

That would be the go-ahead goal tonight. Will North takes down St. Joe’s 1-0. Marauders finish the regular season with an 18-2-3 record. Spartans faces Clarence on Friday for their second to last game of the year.