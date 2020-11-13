Will North downs Clarence in 2OT to advance to Section VI Championship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The top seeded Williamsville North Spartans hosted Clarence in the Class AA Section VI semifinal game, and was this ever a game for the ages!

First half, North down in Clarence territory early, Brock Young puts a little trickery on a defender and bends his shot, but Michael Steurmer leaps and blocks the shot from the air.

Red Devils bring it down and Dylan Ameis sends it towards the goal but Mac Ward makes a diving save of his own on the other end!

With just under 25 minutes left in the first, from the free kick Jacob Adelman boots it and Ryan Bailey sends the ball to the back of the net for the first score of the game!

Will North led 1-0 at the end of the first half, but this game really heated up in the second.

With eight minutes left in the game, Clarence tied it up at one a piece. Nobody else could net the ball in the final minutes of regulation, so we move to overtime.

But again, both teams remained scoreless through the first OT, but in the second overtime it’s North’s Cubby Mentkowski who was the game winner to send the Spartans to the Section VI championship!

Will North will host Lancaster on Saturday at 1:30 pm.