Will North topples Ithaca 3-1 to advance to State Semifinals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After notching a Section VI title last weekend, Williamsville North returned to the ice on Saturday to face Ithaca in the Large School quarterfinals.

Following a called back goal, the Spartans get redemption three minutes into the second period. Off the steal in the offensive zone, Matthew Scott centers to Jacob Okulewicz who fires it into the back of the net for the goal! Will North takes a 1-0 lead.

Three minutes left in the second, Bryan Adudle shoots, the puck is shot straight up into the air off the deflection and Scott taps it in for the second Spartan goal! This one went to review but the goal stands. Will North led 2-0 at the end of the second.

Ithaca makes this an interesting one with 6:30 left to play in the game with a goal from the face off, Spartans up 2-1 now.

“It wasn’t always pretty, but you’re not going to have a pretty game every game,” Jacob Okulewicz said. “You’ve got to be able to fight through everything. We did outplay them the first and second periods, the third period we started to slip but we held our ground and our goalie made some big saves so we ended up coming up on top.”

But Will North takes the heat and freezes it when Okulewitz taps in the empty net goal to ice the game!

Williamsville North advances to the Frozen Four with a 3-1 win over Ithaca!

“I always have the philosophy of why not us? Why not us? We should win,” Will North head coach Bob Rosen said. “You go with that approach and sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. I’ve been on the end of both games.”

The Spartans will play in the State Semifinals next Saturday at the Harbor Center.