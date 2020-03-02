Will North tops OP 5-1 in Section VI Large School final

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Williamsville North head coach Bob Rosen needed just one more win to reach the 500 win mark, and what a way to cross that milestone than in the Section VI large school final against Orchard Park on Saturday afternoon.

Forty seconds into the game, OP looking to get the puck out of their zone but Mason Meggo has another thing to say about that! The senior with the absolutely beautiful top shelf goal on the steal to bring North up 1-0 quick.

Spartans on a roll early in this one! Matthew Scott steals it and it’s Jacob Okulewicz that goes full spin cycle for the Spartans second goal! Will North takes a 2-0 lead with seven minutes left in the period.

Under five left in the first, it’s still all gas, no brakes for Will North. Jacob Penetrante with the one-on-one, he shoots, and Mac Ward buries the rebound for the Spartans!

North led 3-0 after two full periods of play.

Orchard Park would get on the board in the third, five minutes into the period Owen Hughes puts it home on the power play for the goal, it’s now 3-1.

Two minutes later, though, OP bringing it down but Okulewicz is there to steal it and finish it off with a top shelf goal for his second score of the day to bring the Spartans up 4-1.

Will North showing no signs of mercy in this one. Just under three minutes left, Matthew Scott taps it in on the power play for the final goal of the game.

5-1 would be the final for the Spartans as they return as Section VI champs. Head coach Bob Rosen notches his 500th career win. Williamsville North will face Ithaca High School at the Harbor Center on Saturday at 1 pm.