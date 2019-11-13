Will North’s Van Sice, Ciambella sign NLI to play college soccer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Williamsville North soccer players signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday afternoon to play soccer at the next level.

Lianna Van Sice signed with Youngstown State, and Gabby Ciambella signed with Roberts Wesleyan.

“It’s really exciting, but it’s also kind of overwhelming because there’s a lot of your friends and family that come to support you. It’s all fun, and it’s just the beginning for a new start for college and you have to show up, so it’s just a big day and it’s exciting and fun,” Lianna Van Sice said.

“I was a little nervous, but I’m also super excited. I’m sad to have to leave high school because all my friends are here, but I’m very excited to take it to a different level,” Gabby Ciambella said.

Captain and four year varsity starter Lianna made quite the impact at Will North on the field during her career as a Spartan. She was named an ECIC All-Star for four consecutive years, and also held the title of leading goal scorer for the Spartans all four years. Youngstown State became her school of choice in a pretty unusual way.

“Actually it was kind of funny, there was a list of colleges that were going to a tournament and I was scrolling through, and I liked the logo, so I pressed on it,” Van Sice laughed. “I knew nothing about the school at all, but I actually went and had two or three visits there, and I fell in love, so that’s where I’m going.”

Gabby is a three year varsity starter for the Spartans, and she was a captain this season. The big reason she chose to play soccer at Roberts is because they made her feel at home.

“When I went to visit, everybody there was just so nice and accepting,” Ciambella said. “The coach was very interested in me, and when I went to practice with them, the girls on the team just treated me like their own.”

Congratulations to Lianna and Gabby! With your high school coverage, Mary Margaret Johnson, News 4 Sports.