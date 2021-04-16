Will South cruises to 35-6 win over Starpoint to remain unbeaten

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Will South Billies looked to remain unbeaten on the year as they hosted winless Starpoint on a soggy Friday night.

The Spartans get the ball first, and on the very first play of the game, Nate Lee snags the screen pass, bounces off multiple defenders, and heads for the end zone before being pushed out of bounds at the 10-yard line!

Three plays later, Starpoint punches it in thanks to a three-yard run by Antonio Pescrillo. Spartans take a 6-0 lead early.

Scoreless for the next ten minutes of game time in the first, but with 47 seconds left in the quarter, Jon Clifford launches one to Jeremy Matute who strides in for the touchdown. Will South takes the 7-6 lead to close out the first.

Starpoint’s next drive, South’s Matt Murphy comes barreling through the line for the huge sack of Evan Dean!

The Billies take advantage of good field position in their next possession. Christian Dewer on the jet sweep and he takes that all the way down to the six-yard line!

Will South adds to their lead with a short pass from Clifford to Matute for the score, it’s now 14-6.

The Billies would score three more times to defeat Starpoint 35-6. Will South moves to 3-0 on the season, the Spartans move to 0-3.