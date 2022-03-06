BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Top seed Iroquois and two seed Will South squared off in the girls Class A2 Section VI championship game on Sunday afternoon at Buff State.

The Billies open up the game on a tear. After some impressive work at the baseline, Gretchen Dolan slings it to Leah Soloman who gets the layup off the boards to give Will South the 8-0 lead.

In the final seconds of the first, Zoey Zieinski gets her own rebound and sinks the putback basket. Chiefs trailed 17-10 after one quarter.

Second quarter action now, Molly Mescall steals the ball and knocks down the three from the wing. Iroquois down 19-14.

A few minutes later, after the Billies intercept a pass, Hannah Meetze sends it to Dolan who takes it in for the layup. Will South leads 25-14.

The Billies don’t slow down. Kimora Berry slings it to Dolan in transition for the layup off the boards to give South the 32-16 advantage.

Will South led 37-23 at the half, and kept the intensity up in the final two quarters to take down Iroquois 71-58. The Billies will face Hamburg in the Class A crossover.