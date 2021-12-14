Will South puts together second half comeback to top Iroquois 54-53

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Williamsville South traveled to Iroquois on Tuesday night for an ECIC 2 boys basketball matchup.

After trailing 2-0 to open up the game, the Chiefs respond when Trey Kleitz steals the inbounds pass and gets it to Nick Mogavero who knocks down the huge three from the elbow. It’s now 3-2.

A few minutes later, the Kleitz brothers trade it off before Justus Kleitz pops it to Dane Mescall in the corner for the three to give the Chiefs the 8-2 lead.

Just under two minutes left in the first, Maxwell Graves gets it and lays it in. Billies trail 10-4.

Second quarter action now, Kleitz sends it to Mogavero who again drops the big three from the corner. It’s now 16-4.

Halfway through the quarter, Iroquois gets it to Trey Kleitz who steps up and knocks down the massive three to give the Chiefs a commanding 24-6 lead.

The Billies would put together an incredible second half comeback to top Iroquois 54-53! Will South remains undefeated on the season, Iroquois moves to 2-2.