Will South, Starpoint advance to Section VI Small School Finals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Section VI hockey finals are just two days away, and on Friday afternoon, the small schools faced off on the ice in the semifinals.

WILLIAMSVILLE SOUTH VS. KENMORE WEST

Coming off an overtime victory over Grand Island in the quarterfinals, Kenmore West took on Williamsville South in the first of the small school semis on Friday.

Second period, Billies up 1-0, and they add to their lead with this beautiful set up from Grayson Gare, Connor Browne sneaks it in for the goal. Will South takes a 2-0 lead.

But not for long! Ken West on the power play, Gavin Piehler with the most casual goal all the way from the face-off circle as the Blue Devils cut the lead in half.

Six minutes later, another power play for Ken West, and just like last time, it’s another goal for Gavin Piehler! The senior sends it to the back of the net to tie the game up at two a piece.

We head to the third period. 8:30 left to play in the game, a scramble in front of the net leads to Mitchell Kiebala chipping it in! Will South leads 3-2.

Under a minute left in the game, Blue Devils in the offensive zone, off the deflected shot Piehler nets the one timer to tie the game up at three! Piehler’s goal sends this one into overtime.

Free hockey at the Harbor Center tonight! But it didn’t last long. Seconds into overtime play, Kiebala shoots and Marcus Bratton is there to tap in the deflected puck for the game winning goal! Williamsville South takes down Ken West 4-3 in OT to advance to the Section VI small school championship game!

STARPOINT VS. LEWISTON PORTER

In the second semifinal game of the evening, Starpoint looked to continue their outstanding season by advancing to the Section VI final, but first, they had to face LewPort.

This was a defensive battle from the get-go with both goalies putting in absolute work! Scoreless in the second period, Ryan Kelly comes down and shoots and Andrew Hanna makes the nonchalant save. After two scoreless periods, Starpoint out-shot LewPort 27-14.

The puck would finally find the net in the third period. Three and a half minutes into the third, Spencer Slote wraps it around the net and taps it in for the first goal of the game. Starpoint up 1-0.

One minute later, Spartans down a man, Slote brings it down and Tommy Mazgaj finishes off the perfect two on one goal. Starpoint takes a 2-0 lead, and that’s when the wheels started coming off.

Nine minutes left to play, Joe LoBrutto sends it from the blue line and it pops off Hanna into the goal, Spartans up 3-0.

Under a minute in the game, LewPort with an empty net, and Starpoint takes advantage of that. LoBrutto with the assist as Max Ciepiela taps it in for the fourth and final goal.

With that, Starpoint wins and advances to the Section VI Championship where they will face Will South on Sunday at 12:15.