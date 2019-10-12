Will South stuns West Seneca East 38-36

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The West Seneca East Trojans hosting Will South on homecoming tonight, and this one was a shootout!

Trojans down 18-14 at the half, but the third quarter came up all East! Davare Mathis takes the direct snap and bullies his way over the goal line for the score! West Seneca East takes the lead 22-18.

Billies go three and out on their next possession, but when the Trojans get the ball back, they hit the road! Daunt’e Williams takes the hand off and turns on the jets for a gigantic touchdown to bring WSE up 28-18.

But that’s when Will South would wake up. Will Girzone sends it deep, Jeremy Matute tips it, and Zachary Sutton is there for the snag right on into the end zone! What a crazy play!! Billies cut the lead to 36-26.

Jump to the fourth quarter now, Will South deep in Trojan territory, Girzone with a dart over the middle to Jon Clifford who taps his toes in the end zone for the score. It’s now 36-32 with two minutes left in the game.

All West Seneca East has to do is hold on to the football and run the clock out, but that would not be the case. A Billie defender punches the ball out of Williams’ hands and right into the waiting arms of Jeremy Turner who takes that all the way back to the Trojan 20 yard line.

Will South capitalizes on the turnover a few plays later. Xzavion Galarza up the middle for the go ahead touchdown, Billies up 38-36.

That would be the final score as Will South spoils homecoming for the Trojans. The Billies move to 4-2 on the season, West Seneca East drops to 3-3.