BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After two massive wins in the girls Class A1 and A2 Section VI victories, power teams Will South and Hamburg squared off in the Class A crossover.

The teams trade baskets back and forth to open up the game, but the Billies take the lead when Grace Mauro jumps in front of the Hamburg pass and takes it coast-to-coast for the layup. It’s now 8-6.

Final seconds of the first, Maddie Hoak sends it to Clara Strack at the blocks for the bucket off the boards. Hamburg led 20-15 after one quarter.

A few minutes into the second, Bulldogs sling it to Madelyn Harrison at the line for the midrange basket. It’s now 25-20, Billies.

South’s Gretchen Dolan could not be stopped. She steps up and drops a three from the top of the key to make it 31-24, Will South led 36-30 at the end of the half.

After the break, Hamburg opens up on an 11-0 run including this layup from Strack to give the Bulldogs the 41-36 advantage.

In the final seconds of the third, South jumps back out to the lead as Dolan gets it to Kimora Berry for the midrange jumper. Billies up 56-47 after three.

But Hamburg again comes charging back! After a defensive steal, the Bulldogs send it down the court to Strack for the layup from the blocks. Hamburg trails 58-55.

A few minutes later, Dolan snags the rebound and brings it all the way down to finish with a layup in transition to give South the 68-58 lead.

The game would stay close through to the end, but it’s the Billies that come out on top of this electric high scoring affair, 80-75. Will South junior Gretchen Dolan finished with 52 points, while Hamburg junior Clara Strack had 41.

The Billies advance to the Far West Regional where they will face Pittsford Mendon on Saturday at 7pm at Rush Henrietta High School.